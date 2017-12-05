Communicating with loved ones who are far away through video calls and chats is probably one of the best tools that kids these days have. But we all know that the Internet can be dark and full of terrors, and so parents constantly look for apps and services that can be useful and safe at the same time. Facebook is now introducing a Messenger Kids app, which is something they have worked on with child care expert advisors, online safety experts, and of course, parents themselves.

Basically, the app will let kids communicate with family members and friends through video calls, messages, but with the added fun elements of stickers, GIFs, masks, emojis, drawing tools, etc (all kid-friendly of course). Safety first is a priority, that’s why the kids can only communicate with contacts who have been pre-approved by their parents/guardians. Friends and relatives will be able to receive the messages, photos, or video call requests on their regular messenger app.

The first step is to download the Messenger Kids app on your child’s gadget and then authenticate it using your own Facebook username and password. Then you’ll create an account for your kids by just giving their name. Then you can let them start using the app, but all they’ll see are the contacts that you’ve already pre-approved. The Messenger Kids control panel is on your Facebook app in the Explore section.

The app has no ads and Facebook assures us that they will not be collecting information to be used for ads. It is also compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act. Unfortunately, it’s not yet available for Android users, but will soon be arriving there. For now, you can download it for iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch.

SOURCE: Facebook