When you’re traveling and you elect not to use roaming (since you don’t want to get a heart attack when you receive your bill), you have to rely on the kindness of free Wi-Fi places. Facebook introduced the Find Wi-Fi feature last year in selected countries, but now they’re expanding it globally. It’s not just travelers that will benefit from this of course, but also those who are on the go and saving up on their data, or areas that don’t have good cellular coverage.

Basically, what Find Wi-Fi does is…well, you probably get it from the name already. You will be able to see which areas have available Wi-Fi hot spots. This is through the businesses’ Facebook page. Well, they would have to share the access through their page of course. And in return, users can learn more about your restaurant or your brick and mortar store by either visiting your page or maybe even going to your actual establishment.

So all you have to do is open your Facebook app and then go to the “More” tab. You’ll see a “Find Wi-Fi” section there. You might have to turn it on first since it’s not on by default. You will then be able to browse a map which shows you the closest available Wi-Fi hotspots. Then you can go ahead and click on the page of the businesses hosting them before deciding where you would want to work or study, if Wi-Fi connection is involved.

Facebook says the Find Wi-Fi feature will be available everywhere in the world through both the iPhone and Android Facebook app. Let us know if it works for you.

