Facebook has previously promised more cross-app integrations between its products and even though there has been criticisms and objections from various stakeholders, they seem to be pushing through with more updates. The latest one lets users have cross-app group messaging for Messenger and Instagram as well as new features that you can use across both apps. There are also new rich messaging experiences like themes, polls for Instagram group chats, and an expansion of the Watch Together feature that was introduced previously.

Facebook brought cross-messaging between Messenger and Instagram last year and now they’re adding group cross-app communication to the fold. Basically, you will be able to create group chats between your contacts across the two services so you don’t need to have separate ones for those who are just on either of the platforms. You will be able to customize the chat experience with things like themes and custom reactions.

Speaking of themes, they are introducing a couple of new themes that you can now use in your regular chats and in your cross-app chats. The Cottagecore chat theme is for those who are looking at a “romanticized pastoral world” which apparently is a “Gen Z aesthetic”. To celebrate the release of J Balvin’s new album, there’s also a new theme inspired by the artwork. Fans of the stars can now apply an Astrology art suite to their chats, complete with an AR effect and sticker pack.

Instagram DMs and group chats can now also use polls which was previously available for Messenger. They also added Group Typing Indicators in group chats so it’s easier to see if there are several people typing at the same time. The Watch Together experience, which lets your group to watch music videos, TV shows, and movies together on Messenger has now added watching content from your Instagram feed like videos, Reels, and IGTV.

These features should be rolling out to Messenger and Instagram users in the next few days. Most likely we’ll be seeing more cross-app integrations between Messenger, Instagram, and even WhatsApp in the next few months despite the fact that a lot of people don’t think that’s a good idea.