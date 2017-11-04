If you and your friends like to video group chat with each other and do all kinds of digital shenanigans while on cam, Bonfire is an app from Facebook that may be perfect for you. But when it was first released in September, it was only available for iOS and only in Denmark. Well now they have added Android to the mix, but again, they’ve only released it in Denmark though. But if you really want to try it out, there is an APK available for you to download and install the app on your Android device.

While there are actually several apps where you can do group video calls, this one is useful if you are actually a huge Facebook fan and its ecosystem with products like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. While doing your split screen video chat, you can also add stickers, resize windows, take pictures and then share them natively to the other aforementioned apps. It also has a “live chill” feature although what that means exactly is still a mystery.

If you try to download it from the Google Play Store, it will probably be geo-restricted since it’s officially available in Denmark only. Fortunately, you can download and install an APK if you want to actually try it out now. Of course you’d have to ask your friends to download it as well, otherwise, who would you video chat with?

We’re not really sure if Bonfire will actually last as a lot of the stand-alone apps that Facebook introduced the past few years eventually go away. But if they do a wide release later on, then it might stand a fighting chance, especially as there aren’t that many similar apps available in the market.

SOURCE: APK Mirror