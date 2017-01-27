Slideshow has been an important feature of the Facebook app for iOS. It was launched middle of 2016 for all iPhone users, allowing them to create cool and fun videos of their photos posted on their Facebook accounts. The feature has yet to hit Android but we just heard that it might be coming soon. Slideshow is believed to be now being tested by several Android users and we can’t wait to know when the feature will be released officially.

No confirmation yet on this rumor but it’s a feature that will be more than welcome especially to the Android community. We’re just curious why it’s taking Facebook more time to launch such feature. It’s been over six months since it reached the App Store so why the delay for the Play Store. It doesn’t seem fair, really.

There are many other apps that can do quick slideshows or movies but avid Facebook fans will find the Slideshow more convenient and easier to use. What’s only available as noted is Slideshow in the ‘Post to Facebook’ activity you will see just above the ‘Tag Friends’ link. Click on it and then choose the photos you want to put in a slideshow.

Try downloading or updating Facebook to check if you already have the Slideshow feature. You may not see the updated app on the Play Store yet but the APK is available on APK Mirror.

VIA: Android Police