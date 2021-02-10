If you’re still using Facebook apps even after all the issues and controversies over it, you probably need to beef up your privacy and security features if you’re not planning on leaving anytime soon. To celebrate Safer Internet Day, they have added new safety tools and control options for its Messenger app so users will be able to easily manage things like who is able to contact them on the app, reporting unwanted messages, and reviewing accounts you’ve already previously blocked.

Messenger already has several existing privacy and control options that users may or may not be aware of. That’s why Facebook is taking the time to remind us of what we can do to protect ourselves on the Messenger app. You have things like safety notices, App Lock to protect the app when another person gets hold of our device, privacy settings, forwarding limit to avoid spam messaging, and other things that you can review.

But now we’re also getting new features to improve safety and security. Yo will now get Safer Message Requests as you will get context as to who is sending the request to be able to message you, bulk delete options in case you get a sudden onslaught of message requests, and blurred images or videos to avoid seeing what you don’t want to see. The delete and block options are also now more prominent in the request thread.

Messenger is also now bringing Improved Reporting to make it easier to report things like abusive messages, harassment from unwanted people. They have also improved the feedback on the status of messages you have already reported. Lastly, you can now easily review accounts you’ve already blocked as Facebook provides more transparency in the privacy settings. They will also be adding tools to protect younger users, like using behavioral signals and removing potentially harmful accounts.

These new safety features are now available for most users of the Facebook Messenger app. It’s always a good idea to review your privacy and security settings on the Messenger platform and other apps you use just to be sure.