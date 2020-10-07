In case you were wondering, yes Portal from Facebook is still alive and kicking. In fact, the smart display and the smart TV box are adding some new features for already existing users and to entice those that are still thinking about getting one. You will now be getting support for Netflix on Portal TV as well as Zoom support for all Portal devices. They’re also expanding the Story Time library and adding some augmented reality stories. The Hey Portal voice control now has support for Spanish (US) as well.

Portal TV already has several video streaming services available when you connect it to your larger TV screen including Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, and Showtime. But arguably the most popular of them all, Netflix, was conspicuously missing. Well, it’s not missing anymore as you now get support for Netflix on your Portal TV (if you have a Netflix subscription of course) in all countries where it is available. A new remote with one-touch buttons for video services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Facebook Watch will start shipping with Portal TV and will be available in stores in the next few weeks.

For those who are constantly on Zoom meetings or who often video chat with your friends and family, you will now be able to do so on your Portal device. You can now use Zoom on Portal for your video calls so you can free up your laptop or phone to multitask while you’re on the call. You can have up to 25 people on the screen whether for work or your personal calls. It’s available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in countries where the devices are sold.

For kids and parents who are doing school at home, the Story Time library on your Portal device will come in handy. They are now expanding the library to include stories that are more diverse in keeping with the call for more diversity in education and culture for the next generation. There’s also a wealth of AR stories in the library, adding four Dr. Seuss classics Hop on Pop, Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?, The Foot Book, and There’s a Wocket in my Pocket!.

“Hey Portal” voice control is now also available in Spanish (US) and will be adding more languages soon. For on-screen text, you can specify French, Spanish, Italian, and English.