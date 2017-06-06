When Snapchat came out with its viral face swap feature, developers all over were probably saying, “Why didn’t I think of that???” Well, apparently, it’s not too late to take that concept and improve on it, as evidenced by this newest project that has come out of the Microsoft Garage. Face Swap does what its name says it does, but they’ve also added a few improvements to it and it’s now available on Google Play Store in selected territories.

Aside from just swapping your face with a friend or a photo/poster/ad near you, you get to put yourself in other situations as well, digitally speaking of course. You can try out a new hairstyle for you, or see if a certain dress would look good on you, add yourself into “trending scenes”, put your face (and your friends’) into funny scenarios, and of course, the good ole swapping faces with other people in a group photo. Plus, you get to search for all those background/alternative scenes and images from within the app itself.

Using the app and swapping your pictures out seems pretty easy. First, you need to take a selfie. Or if you have a gazillion selfies in your camera roll, that will do. Then search for an image either from the Internet or from your camera roll again that you would like to use for the “operation”. Then swap away. Or you can also take a picture with their special face swap camera. It even has hints and instructions for you.

The app also matches skin tones, lighting conditions, head turns and tilts, etc. You can download Face Swap from the Google Play Store for free. It’s currently available only in selected territories but it may also expand elsewhere.

SOURCE: Microsoft (1), (2)