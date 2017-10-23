If one is not comfortable with the huge amount of data Google collects on its users via Google Play Services (and yes, it is huuuge), a user can always attempt to use an Android device without Google apps. For an app market, you can use F-Droid, a favorite of non-Google Play using people. It has recently been updated to fit the look and feel of more modern devices.

Right up front, the problem with F-Droid is that since it is an “alternative” to the hugely popular Google Play Store, not a lot of people use it, and so the revenue stream must not be so big. That said, the developers of F-Droid still keep it updated, with a new look and lots of new features in version 1.0.

The new look of F-Droid in version 1.0 is to bring it closer to the Material Design concept of Google. That said, the acceptance of users for the new look has been less than warm, if you check the Reddit source below. Other than the new look, the new version also features faster install and update speeds, and app entries now have screenshots and graphics.

If you’re the type who can’t trust Google because of the data they collect on their users, F-Droid is one of the more acceptable alternatives. Check out the download link below as well.

