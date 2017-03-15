The geniuses will never run out of ideas but sometimes, there are people who can create genius stuff out of need. Such is this Eye which is a special smart phone case that adds many things to a device like a 5-inch display, up to 256GB extra storage, battery power, wireless charging, IR blaster, and SIM slots. It’s called the Smart iPhone Case because it’s originally for the iPhone but this one delivers the power of Android to the phone. How is that possible? Israeli company ESTI added new cool features iPhone users may have never thought they needed.

The Eye is more of a hardware hack that transports some of an Android phone’s powers to the iPhone. Apple fans may not agree that Android is the best but they soon will once they experience the add-ons. The Eye Smart iPhone Case brings the following to the iOS device: 5-inch FHD AMOLED display, pure Android OS, wireless charging, Always On display, 2800mAh battery, two more SIM slots, added storage up to 256GB, metal tag for car mount, NFC, infrared, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rotating screen.

We just listed some of the standard specs a high-end Android smartphone usually have. Most of these are not found on the iPhone, not even the latest models. With the Eye’s screen, the iPhone’s display is improved to 5-inches and 1920 x 1080 resolution. The SD card slot expands storage up to a maximum of 256GB while battery life is extended with the 2800mAh batt.

The Qi wireless charging makes things easier so you can charge the iPhone in any store or establishment where it is supported. The two extra SIM card slots allow you to use two networks while the Android 7.1 Nougat OS brings the power of Google Play so you can have both—iOS and Android. The 3.5mm headphone jack brings that element which Apple removed. There’s also the promise of high quality selfies and vlogging with the mirror display feature.

Fund goal is only $95,000 but as of this writing and with 31 days more to go, ESTI already raised over $180,000. Head on to Kickstarter to support this project.

SOURCE: Kickstarter