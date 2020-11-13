We really have a feeling the 5G game will advance further in the coming year. Why, a lot of OEMs have started to venture and introduce 5G phones. It’s not just Samsung or Huawei that are announcing new 5G devices. Other smaller brands have tried and so we see 5G phone sales going up. They’re also becoming more affordable and more accessible than ever, thanks to chipset makers coming up with cheaper 5G processors. The latest is the Exynos 1080 SoC from Samsung.

Samsung has recently announced the new 5nm smartphone chipset. The Exynos 1080 is a premium mid-range smartphone processor that is expected to be used on future mid-rangers. The first to use it will be a yet-to-be-announced Vivo phone.

The processor has been built with Samsung’s 5nm EUV process. It is described as very power-efficient with its four ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores–one at 2.8GHz and three at 2.6GHz. Performance is 50% better compared to the previous generation of chipsets on single-core. multi-core performance is about twice better.

Samsung said this 5G mobile processor “will make your phone fly”. It is fast so we’re looking forward to faster mobile Internet connectivity. It can work with both types of 5G networks–sub-6GHz and mmWave. This means a phone with Exynos 1080 is compatible on any 5G network. It also offers up to 5.1Gbps of downlink speed.

Exynos 1080 also supports faster and more secure on-device AI. This enables faster and smarter AR and virtual assistant processing. It can handle up to “5.7 trillion operations per second” as per Samsung. This allows more AI applications to be processed in a shorter period of time.

Mobile gaming can be faster with this chipset. It gives a console-like gameplay experience so you can say this Exynos 1080 is really all about speed. Cameras are made smarter too as a result of the faster on-device AI.