If you’re a history buff, you’ll love this new game called ‘Father and Son’. The game has been out for some months now. We’ve been reading good feedback about this one and we actually like the fact that this adventure challenge is a project of a worldwide national museum. The Archeological Museum of Naples produced this scrolling narrative game that follows that story of one archaeologist and his son he actually never met. It’s like a drama unfolding before your very eyes as it is a combination of fear, love, and dreams set in many different era and historical places.

In ‘Father and Son’, you can explore Egypt, Bourbon Naples, or the Ancient Rome. This is one of the the museum’s ways to connect people and teach them the past in a more interactive experience that one can easily remember. This game features a timeless story that touches the hearts of the people and at the same time, help uncover how the past and present connect today.

The hero in this game is Michael who never knew his archaeologist father before. He’s been called to go on a journey that passes through the ages that begins in ancient Rome and ends to the present Naples. Different stories come up, letting your interact with the environment and characters.

This is like an interactive storytelling adventure where you can learn history in a manner you’ll enjoy. Every decision the character makes will have an effect on the narrative of the game so you need to be wise and quick in making decisions.

Download Father and Son from the Google Play Store