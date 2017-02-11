Soul Knight will have you exploring the dungeon for hours, looking for crazy new weapons, all while trying to dodge bullets. This game is one easy action adventure that offers an enjoyable gameplay you can do for a long time. It’s another shooter game that will make you believe in magic and the supernatural. Unfortunately, that magical stone has been stolen and you need to search for it while shooting the alien minions that come your way.

Soul Knight features unique heroes that have unique abilities. There are about 120 weapons to explore and use to help you in every level. Every gameplay is also unique because the dungeon is generated randomly every time.

Game boasts of easy and smooth gameplays plus intuitive control, as made possible by an auto-aim mechanism. Game is available for download from the Play Store but it’s not yet released officially and commercially. Some more testing and updates are still being made but one important change is localization of the game in Japanese, French, and German.

This mobile game was developed by ChillyRoom. Game is free to download but offers in-app purchase. It’s live on the Play Store but still “unreleased”. It will soon be available on iOS though this coming Thursday, February 16. Expect the Play Store to release the game anytime soon.

Download Soul Knight from the Google Play Store