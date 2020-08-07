OnePlus really does ‘Never Settle’. The Chinese OEM lives out its motto by continuously coming up with great products, updates, and services. After the launch of the mid-range OnePlus Nord that already comes with 5G connectivity. Updates for the phone and other models have also rolled out recently and we even learned a new OnePlus Nord-branded smartphone will arrive later this year. More good news, especially for gamers, the OnePlus team has teamed up with the people behind PUBG MOBILE to deliver an extraordinary gaming experience in 90 FPS.

This partnership will bring the first-ever 90 FPS gaming experience to the world. It is the first for the PUBG MOBILE community and we know it will be a success. The famous tactical tournament game is best placed on OnePlus phones because you can set to view the game in 90 FPS. If you have a OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, or any OnePlus 8 smartphone, you can take advantage of this special experience.

Exclusive access to the game will be open from August 6 up to September. It’s an exclusive offer for OnePlus phone owners all over the world. Unfortunately, those in South Korea, Japan, and mainland China won’t be able to access this.

OnePlus’ CEO and Founder Pete Lau shared, “OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That’s exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most downloaded mobile games.” Because the company doesn’t settle, it will “continue pushing mobile gaming to new levels through our industry-leading displays, powerful performance, and fast and smooth overall user experience.”

Playing PUBG MOBILE on a OnePlus phone can be an exciting experience. We’re sure this won’t be the first and last from the company. With 90 FPS, you can witness an impressive level of gameplay speed and smoothness on your favorite game.

The experience is limited for one month only. We’re guessing other games will also be offered in 90 FPS in the near future. Gaming on OnePlus is definitely next-level. Check out OnePlus.com for related updates.