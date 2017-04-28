You will never run out of action games to try on the Play Store but only a few will capture a gamer’s heart. Neon Chrome is one of those that offers a lot of action and adventure in an endless journey where you are required to do a lot of fighting in a constant battle where death is inevitable.

This never-ending challenge will have you shooting the enemy in numerous procedurally generated levels. The environment is destructible so don’t worry because all those pain and labor will not go in vain. You are called to face the Overseer so be prepared when you enter that elevator.

You can choose your hero that will hopefully finish off the enemy. You might be rattled with all those explosions and bullets flying around. The game makes use of AI behavior so playing is challenging yet more exciting than ever.

Play, die, play again, and then replay. The game is truly endless but we assure you you won’t get bored as you are free to develop your character and improve with all the loot you can find. There are so many abilities and weapons to collect so don’t waste any time in discovering and unlocking all those enhancements available.

