We’ve seen several gadgets that take advantage of our fascination with the combination of analog and digital writing. There are smart notebooks, smart pens, smart paper, smart tablets, basically everything smart. A Kickstarter project is aiming to join this market, but it brings something a bit unique to it. The Everlast Notebook is an actual writing notebook where you can use actual pens. But you don’t need to refill it because you can actually erase your writing through magic.

Okay, of course it’s not actual magic. But the paper in the notebook is made of “waterproof synthetic poly blend” and when you use any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, then you will be able to wipe it out with the help of a wet towel. The erasable ink of this line of pens makes it easier to reuse the entire notebook and you can even use the pen’s eraser to make quick edits.

So where does the digital part come in? Using the Pocketbook app, you will be able to capture the words and images that you wrote on the notebook. If you drew sketches or drawings or whatever image-related thing, not only will it scan, but it will also crop and process the image. All the scanned writings or drawings don’t need to go to the app itself. You can choose to send it directly to cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, etc, as long as you have pre-set it already.

Of course the product is not fool-proof as it can sometimes smudge and if you leave the ink on the paper for 2 months and then erase it, it might leave a slight trace. The Everlast Notebook has more than reached its $26,000 funding goal and it is currently at $463,120 and you still have 25 days to be part of this. All you have to do is to cough up $34 to get one and it’s estimated delivery is April 2017.

SOURCE: Kickstarter