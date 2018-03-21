The Essential Phone is still on sale. We know Essential will continue to market such until the next-gen Essential Phone is revealed. Not that we’re sure a new model will still be released but as with any other OEMs and startups, we believe in the potential and many possibilities. The Essential PH-1 was launched last year. It was anticipated but then launch was delayed. There were some issues encountered but the Essential team boldly resolved them to ensure quality and customer service.

The team has failed to reach target sales but the phones are still selling. Discounts have already been given but this week, the Essential Phone is getting another price cut from Amazon and Best Buy. Both sites are slashing $50 off the $499.99 price so it’s now down to $449.99. This is for the Unlocked Black Moon Essential Phone with 128GB storage. If you avail of the smartphone from Best Buy, more good news as you will receive a $25 Best Buy E-Gift Card.

To review, the Essential Phone (PH-1) comes equipped with an edge-to-edge full display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and a dual camera system. There’s a revolutionary magnetic connector that allows different accessories to be attached for additional features, functions, and upgrades.

SOURCE: Amazon, Best Buy