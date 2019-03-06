We don’t think there will ever be a second-gen Essential Phone. Essential as a company isn’t dead yet but it needs to put a number of things in order. We already said the Essential Phone will be no more but a “next mobile product” may be in the works. It’s been almost two years since the original Essential Phone was launched. We highly anticipated for it since it is Andy Rubin’s new baby but only to be disappointed. It’s not exactly bad but it may be long before a follow-up will be introduced.

Two different ideas are going around right now: there will still be a new Essential Phone or there won’t be any. We’d like to give the Essential team a chance by coming up with a memorable product.

A recent patent was published, containing a camera under the display. By that we mean a real camera placed under the display. There may not even be a camera hole so after the under-display fingerprint sensor, then we’ll probably see (or not see) an under-display camera.

At this point, we just want to know if there will still be an Essential Phone 2. The specs will be known later. We just want to confirm if we’ll give Essential another chance.

Looking at the patent illustration, there is still a round fingerprint sensor on the rear. There is no sign of a pop-up camera either. The image already reached the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) so we know there is some truth to this.

VIA: LetsGoDigital