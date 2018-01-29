The Essential team has just released another update to the Essential Camera App. The last update rolled out only last December, adding reduced compression and the portrait mode. Before that, faster capture speed and spatial sound in 360 were added. This time around, the company is adding app shortcut support for mono, selfie, and portrait modes. Also included are numerous stability fixes and optimized Camera Roll performance. The updated app can now be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store. This particular app also includes the improved 360 image preview in the Camera Roll.

The Essential Camera makes use of the Essential Phone’s dual camera system which is said to be the thinnest in the world today. As with most dual camera setups today, this one uses both the monochrome and color sensors. They capture up to twice more light than those sensors found in other smartphones.

With the Essential Camera App, you can take advantage of the smallest 360 personal camera in the world. It’s really easy to use. Simply point, shoot, and share. That’s how the Essential wants it– a simple camera that works.

We’re hoping this update will make the Essential Phone more marketable than ever.

Download Camera from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Essential