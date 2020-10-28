During these times when a lot more people will have to consider not going out, we’re seeing a whole new generation of devices and gadgets to help adults and kids entertain themselves at home. Whether it’s streaming video content or playing games on consoles and on screens, there are many things to choose from. Epson is adding more devices to the fray with its new portable projectors, with some having built-in Android TV and custom sound by Yamaha. The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projectors, and the Mini EF11 Laser Projector will be available this November.

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector has an ultra-short-throw design so you can keep it close to the wall you want to use and still be able to give you clear images up to 120 inches. If you don’t have a wall in your house to project the content on, you can also bundle it with the 100-inch or 120-inch Epson SilverFlex™ Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen which is just as good or may even be better than an actual smart TV.

Meanwhile, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 and EF11 can give you up to 150 inches of images and videos through their multi-array technology. The difference between the two is that the EF12 has built-in Android TV while the EF11 has an HDMI port so you can connect it to streaming solutions like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or also Android TV. These two projectors also offer auto picture skew and a simple user interface.

The LS300 and the EF12 have sound systems engineered by Yamaha and Dolby Audio brings an audio system so you don’t even need a sound system to watch your videos or play your games. The projectors are also able to accept content up to 4K so you get Full-HD HDR picture. It also has features like scene-based Adaptive Color Correction, advanced 3LCD technology, and a built-in Chromecast so you can cast content also from your phone, tablet, or computer.

The EpiqVision Ultra LS300 will cost you $1,999 while the EpiqVision Mini EF12 is priced at $999 and the Mini EF11 Laser Projector is at $799. They will be available for purchase by November at Epson online store and selected retailers.