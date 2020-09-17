Epson may be more known as a brand of printers but it has also joined the smart home game by launching smart AR glasses and projectors. Earlier this year, Epson projectors with Android TV were introduced. The company is jumping further towards the smart home industry by launching the EpiqVision Ultra Entertainment line. The first product we want to focus on is the EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV. The device aims to offers a more immersive 4K entertainment.

The new entertainment series is perfect especially these days when more people are forced to stay at home. The year 2020 has been changing a lot of things in the world–even the entertainment industry. Home entertainment is something that is booming these days so we’re not surprised why a lot of companies are coming up with new products, technologies, and services.

The EpiqVision Ultra line brings the new Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 4K PRO-UHD 4 Laser Projection TV. It’s a new smart projector that comes with the Android TV platform. It aims to “redefine everyday TV viewing” with easier navigation and complete entertainment.

The new Epson projector makes use of advanced laser-array technology and a high-resolution ambient light rejecting screen. The effect is a 4K HDR5 display that can be stretched up to 120 inches.

Epson America’s Senior Product Manager for Projectors Rodrigo Catalan said, “Epson’s new EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV1 redefines television and offers a truly immersive viewing experience for watching sports, TV shows, gaming, and so much more. It’s simply epic.” The product brings “the ultimate TV viewing experience.”

As described, the EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV can show sharp and colorful pictures in any lighting condition. It runs on Android TV so you can enjoy different streaming apps. It comes with a special remote that comes with built-in Google Assistant. The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV also features Advanced HDR Processing, outstanding color accuracy, 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, digital picture processing, and the latest 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 with ARC Support.