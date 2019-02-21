If you’re the type of person who has no patience in dealing with printers and their complicated navigation and software, you can now let your digital assistant worry about that. Well, that is, if you have an Epson printer that has voice support and if you have an Android device that has Google Assistant. Epson previously had support for Amazon Alexa and now they’re adding Google Assistant and for the folks on the other side, they’re also adding Siri support.

Now you will be able to print and scan-on-demand without even having to touch your printer. Once you’ve connected your Google Assistant-supported device to your Epson Connect service, you just have to say, “Ok Google, open Epson printer” to get you started. There might be a few initial steps where you’ll have to navigate the menu, but after that, it should be easy going, at least on paper.

Epson says you can ask Google Assistant to print several items, including different kinds of paper that your kid might need for school (graph paper, ruled paper) instead of buying that paper. You can also print designed paper for craft projects, scrapbooks, journaling, calendars, etc. We assume that other normal printing jobs can also be done by your voice assistant.

They also mentioned a quick print situation where you can take a picture on your phone and then print it directly but that was mentioned for iOS and Siri only so it might work only for them and not for Android just yet. Other things like scanning a document and ink levels were also mentioned in the iOS section but not in the Android part.

Of course this will only work for Epson printers that have the Epson Connect service. This includes the EcoTank, WorkForce, and Expression printer lines.

SOURCE: Epson