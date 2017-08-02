Honor is Huawei’s sub-brand for releases in different markets, and they have just launched a new entry level phone in the UK – welcome the Honor 6A. The entry level specs are needed to keep the cost down to a bare minimum, so that it can be a good option for those who will be using a smartphone for the first time. And a selfie stick included? Why, yes, it seems like a good initial offer.

The Honor 6A is now available via the VMALL online store at a price one wouldn’t balk at. And it is confirmed that they are throwing in the selfie stick/tripod as a freebie. The specs are nothing to brag about, but they will do the job – a 5-inch HD (720p) display with 2.5D curved glass up front, and this is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, supported by 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Combine it with 4G LTE connectivity and the phone is good to go as your daily driver.

What is interesting about the Honor 6A is that at this price point – £145, or around USD$191.50 – the smartphone actually has some great value. There’s a competent 13MP shooter at the back, with 0.3-second Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and a single LED flash. You also get a large 3,020mAh battery, and a tripod/selfie stick that’s easily a £10 value.

VMALL has the Honor 6A available now, with the freebie we mentioned. It looks to be a great starter phone for people who want to start using a smartphone, and Android Nougat to boot. It features dual SIM slots for multiple networks, or you can use the second slot for expanding the storage with a microSD.

VIA: SlashGear