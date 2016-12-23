Why spend your hard earned cash on a smartphone and tablet when you can win them for free? That’s what could happen when you enter The Samsung Galaxy Bundle Giveaway, open to Android Community readers for a limited time. The Samsung Galaxy Bundle Giveaway offers the unique opportunity to win a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 tablet. Both of these items are highly sought after, considered to be among the best in their class, and have a combined retail value of $1,149.

It may be one of the most beautiful and innovative smartphones ever created. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge features next-level specifications and a stunning design that has made it one of this year’s most wanted phones. It features a quad-core processor with an ample amount of memory, plus it has all the bells and whistles you’d come to expect from a marquee superphone.

The Galaxy Tab S2 tablet, meanwhile, offers the perfect combination of portability and performance. It’s super lightweight so you can take it anywhere, but offers all the computing power you need to get your tasks done.

Want to win this prize package? Just go to The Samsung Galaxy Bundle Giveaway contest page at Android Community Deals, sign up for a free membership, and click on ‘Enter Now’. It’s really that easy. You can then earn a bonus entry and increase your odds of winning when you refer a friend to enter as well.

Don’t wait too long to enter, though, as The Samsung Galaxy Bundle Giveaway is only open at Android Community Deals for a little while longer.