We don’t remember playing any horse-themed adventure on Android but we know there are challenges that require the hero to explore a world, riding horses and training them–all while solving mysteries. In ‘Horse Adventure: The Take of Etria’, you are tasked to help the Ancients find their lost Millennial Horses. We have no idea what happened to them but Etria is obviously not the same without them.

The magical horses’ disappearance will always remain a mystery to the people in your land. It’s up to you how you will solve the problem of the Ancients that’s been bothering all the lands. It is one epic adventure where you should be willing to receive numerous surprises along the way. It is a big and epic adventure where you can freely ride in a magical world, care for horses, train them, and simply help each other out.

You can do a number of things to your horses: train, develop personality, customize, join races, and look after other horses in just about anywhere your eyes and feet can take in Etria. Game is free to download but in-app items are available. You also need Internet connection to play this mobile game.

Download Horse Adventure: Tale of Etria from the Google Play Store. You may not see this game when you search on the Play Store but feel free to follow the link and download.