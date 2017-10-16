Want a faster, more secure home network? Achieve it with the Belkin 5-Port 10/100 Network Switch, 73% off the regular price this week at Android Community Deals. The Belkin 10/100 Network Switch lets you easily connect things like computers, printers, and more to your home or business network. It automatically detects what’s connected and then allocates an appropriate amount of bandwidth to each device, so everything runs at optimal efficiency.

The Belkin Network Switch features 5 high speed ports, provides connected devices with high speed connections of up to a total of 100 Mbps, and it’s easy to install. Plus, it acts as a firewall that keeps undesirables like hackers out of your network.

The Belkin 5-Port 10/100 Network Switch normally costs $60 but you can get it now for just $15.99 with this offer.