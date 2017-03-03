Treat your ears to an amazing audio performance with a set of Urge Basics M1 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. They offer superior sound, are comfortable and, at 41% off the regular retail price, are extremely affordable. M1 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones by Urge Basics are all that you require to better appreciate your music. They produce crisp and dynamic audio, partly due to their built-in ambient noise reduction technology. This technology actually produces sounds which cancels out external noise pollution, so you enjoy the best performance possible.

Just pair these headphones to any Bluetooth 4.0 compatible audio device, such as a smartphone, and you’re good to go. If you prefer a wired connection to ensure you are always getting the best audio performance possible, then just connect them using a patch cord. It’s this combination that lets you listen to your music endlessly.

A lot of headphones, of course, boast the ability to play music for long periods, but few of them allow you to accomplish this in comfort. Not so with M1 headphones. They are specifically designed to fit you comfortably so you can wear them for long periods of time. Just put them on, lose yourself in your soundtrack, and enjoy.

Though it’s easy to lose yourself in your music, you can still maintain contact with the outside world. That’s because M1 headphones feature a built-in microphone that lets you take calls with a clarity that’s crystal clear.

Available in your choice of Black, Blue or Red, Urge Basics M1 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are a solid choice. Get yours for just $34.99, but only for a limited time at Android Community Deals.