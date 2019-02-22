Enjoy unlimited access to a wide range of reading material with a subscription to Scribd, offered to readers of Android Community with savings of up to 21% off the regular price. Scribd is your one stop shop for all your reading needs. They boast a vast selection of books, magazines, newspapers and more, and all of it accessible via from anywhere. If you love to read, then you’d be crazy to pass on this deal. Right now, get a 6 month subscription for just $35 or a 1 year subscription for only $80.

With over 750,000 subscribers, Scribd is perhaps the most highly regarded ebook subscription service on the internet today. They’re the only service which offers titles from each of the ‘Big 5’ publishers, they provide a range of both new and classic materials, and they even offer a selection of sheet music. The content is accessible via desktop computers or on most popular mobile devices including Android smartphones and tablets.

Get access to a treasure trove of knowledge with a six-month subscription or even a one-year subscription to Scribd for only $80, here at Android Community Deals.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.