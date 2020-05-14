Punch-hole cameras are the trend in 2020 and virtually all newly released phones come with this design evolution. It boosts the screen-to-body ratio, is less hindrance for viewing multimedia content, and most of all looks aesthetically pleasing. So, how can you lend your punch-hole camera phone another functional dimension which is downright cool? Maybe you can use the space around the camera ring as a battery level indicator. Yes, now you can do that with an app called Energy Ring.

This newly released app adds a configurable energy ring around the front camera lens to indicate the current battery level. On a full charge, the ring will encircle the camera lens 360 degrees and as the battery level depletes, so will the arc of the illuminated energy ring. This adds a cool accent to your phone’s camera which is show-off worthy.

The app can be customized in plenty of ways, like changing the thickness of the ring, direction of the depletion, battery level colors like mono or gradient and animations when power source is connected. To minimize battery consumption of the app itself, it runs only when the screen is on. It doesn’t run in the background and has a negligible impact on overall battery life.

For now, Energy Ring app is available for select devices including Samsung Galaxy A71, S10 Lite, Z Flip, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Motorola Edge and Edge +, OPPO Find X2 Pro, Vivo iQOO 3 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Huawei Honor 20 and Honor View 20. Support for more phones will be added in the future as the app evolves. Energy Ring app is free for download and to check if it’s compatible with your device or not, head straight over to the Play Store.