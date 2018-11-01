Sometimes, you just need an extra phone that can do the basic things that a smartphone can do. Or sometimes, you just want to go back to the basics. For whatever reason you may need an entry-level device, you may want to check out the two new Energizer smartphones that have been released in Europe. There’s nothing extraordinary about these devices except for the fact that they are priced below 100 euros. And if that’s a consideration for you, then you might give this a try.

Yes, we do mean that Energizer, which you probably know more for their battery. But they have actually been producing mobile devices for some time now and now they have two more to add to their product line, the E500S and the E500. They are both entry-level smartphones so don’t compare it to the probably more expensive mid-tier and flagship devices out there.

The E500S has a 5-inch 800×480 touchscreen display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek CPU and has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, expandable through a microSD card. It has an 8MP main shooter with LED flash and a 5MP selfie front-facing camera. It will run on the Android Oreo Go Edition and has a 2,000 mAh battery.

The E500 has more or less the same specs as the E500S except that instead of having support for the 4G network, including VoLTE or voice over LTE, this one is limited to 3G support only. Both devices come with a shock-proof cover and a tempered glass screen protector that has already been pre-applied.

But of course the main factor in buying smartphones like this is its price point. The E500S will cost you just 99 euros while the E500 is even cheaper at just 69.99 euros. They are both SIM-free and unlocked and can be purchased wherever Energizer smartphones are sold in Europe.

