Almost the same time last year, Energizer has rolled out the E520LTE and E550LTE smartphones. The MWC 2017 was actually the launching pad of the two phones. This year, the brand is introducing the Power Max P600S that is powered by a 4500mAh battery. The name alone is enough to convince the market it has a very powerful and high-capacity battery–an improvement from last year’s 4000mAh batt. We know Energizer has sold other phones before but we haven’t really given attention to them.

Nowadays, people are looking for phones with longer-lasting batteries. Sure, power banks and fast chargers can be helpful but a big battery will be enough on its own. Standard batteries of flagship phones are 3000 to 3500mAh so if it’s bigger than the range, then we consider it already a powerhouse like this new phone from Energizer.

The Energizer Power Max P600S is licensed by Avenir Telecom. Apart from the high-capacity battery, the smartphone comes equipped with the following: 6-inch screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, dual-camera system, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by a MediaTek P600S processor.

The phone looks durable with its faux carbon fiber pattern but the rear cover is only made of plastic. The phone runs Android Nougat out of the box. Price tag reads $349.99 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage while the 64GB model costs $439.99. Availability will start next month in Europe. As for the US, the phone will launch in the American market by next quarter.

VIA: The Verge