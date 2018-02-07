Energizer will always be known for its long-lasting batteries that keep going and going and going. It was only last week when the brand launched the Energizer Power Max P600S with its powerful 4500mAh battery. It took the company a while to release a new device since the MWC 2017 when the Energizer E520LTE and E550LTE smartphones were introduced. Now another model is ready for those looking for one that can last the whole day on a single charge. Meet the Energizer HARDCASE H550S that promises ultra-powerful battery, good enough to last 10 hours of talk-time and 16 days in standby mode.

The Energizer HARDCASE H550S may not have the highest-capacity battery in smartphones today but this one is more than ready for rough and rugged use with its hardened case design. It comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD curved screen, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 4000mAh battery. Officially manufactured by French-company Avenir Telecom, this Energizer phone is more targeted for mass consumption.

Other specs of the smartphone include 3GB RAM, MediaTek MT6750T octa-core 1.5GHz processor, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for expansion, USB-C port, Fast Charger, and dual-SIM support. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The phone may look tough but it’s sleek and thin at only 11.1mm. The phone’s IP68-rating means it can survive being underwater for up to 1.5meters for 30 minutes and resist fall from up to 1.5m height. The phone is dustproof so it’s also good enough for outdoor use even in harsh environments.

