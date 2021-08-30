Huawei still uses EMUI. That is obviously because of the Chinese OEM’s challenge in the mobile world. The company has not given up even it’s no longer part of the Top 5. We believe Huawei will still come up with new phones and they will now run HarmonyOS 2.0. Many people are saying it is basically Android but that can’t be said officially because Huawei and Google have no business together. HarmonyOS is limited to those in China but for other markets, Huawei phones run on EMUI. In the near future, we will probably see more EMUI 12-powered devices.

The EMUI 12 upgrade will be available soon. It’s going away from the Android aesthetic as described. It will be more consistent with HarmonyOS 2.0 and its light minimalist look.

Some people may say it looks a bit like the iOS, on at least, an older version of iOS. The Control Panel especially may remind you of iOS if you’re familiar with it. If Huawei isn’t using HarmonyOS 2.0 in some regions, EMUI 12 may be used.

EMUI 12 brings a number of more functional features including a new Distributed File System. This brings instant wireless access to your files save on your phone from a Huawei MateBook laptop.

No mention of what phone will receive EMUI 12 but we can assume the newer Huawei phones. Huawei has described EMUI 12 as “design in line with your senses”. Its minimalistic and realistic with a more innovative interface design. The gradients are more finely tuned so the display has a more sense of depth.

Motion is more felt in a natural way, thanks to realistic gravity and magnet motion design. The result is a more vibrant and smoother interaction every time. EMUI 12 also features flexible font weight adjustment. It’s a slider that lets you easily adjust weight and size of the font for your viewing experience.