EMUI 10 beta for Huawei Mate 20 rolled out last week. The top Chinese OEM is releasing similar updates for more devices including the Huawei P30 Lite, P smart+, Huawei P smart 2019, Nova 5T, and the Huawei Mate 20 Series. EMUI 10 was first seen on running on a Huawei P30 Pro last June. Back then, we only knew it as EMUI 10 Android Q. It was noted to be rolling out soon and coming to Huawei and Honor devices starting next month.

The EMUI 10 Beta update for the mentioned Huawei smartphones are also expanding to more regions and countries. A comprehensive list has been provided. Make sure the build number on your phone matches the respective numbers below. Check Settings> System> About phone to register for the EMUI 10.0 beta project. Note that this is only a beta version so expect a few bugs, issues, and errors may still be encountered.

Here are the countries from the West Europe and CEE Nordic European Region are getting EMUI 10 beta: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK. Listed below are the build numbers for every Huawei phone mentioned above:

• Huawei Mate 20 (European Channel): HMA-L09 9.1.0.320(C432E10R1P16), HMA-L29 9.1.0.320(C432E10R1P16)

• Huawei Mate 20 (European Channel EEA): HMA-L09 9.1.0.320(C431E10R1P16), HMA-L29 9.1.0.320(C431E10R1P16)

• Huawei Mate 20Pro (European Channel): LYA-L09 9.1.0.320(C432E10R1P16), LYA-L29 9.1.0.320(C432E10R1P16)

• Huawei Mate 20Pro (European Channel EEA): LYA-L09 9.1.0.320(C431E10R1P16), LYA-L29 9.1.0.320(C431E10R1P16)

• Huawei Mate 20X (European channel (non-EEA)): EVR-L29 9.1.0.320(C432E3R1P12)

• Huawei Mate 20 Lite: SNE-LX1 9.1.0.245(C431E4R1P1), SNE-LX1 9.1.0.245(C432E4R1P1)

• Huawei P30 Lite: MAR-L01A 9.1.0.248(C431E5R2P3), MAR-L21A 9.1.0.248(C431E6R2P3), MAR-L21A 9.1.0.248(C432E5R2P3)

• Huawei P Smart 2019: POT-LX1 9.1.0.279(C432E8R1P12), POT-LX1 9.1.0.279(C432E8R4P1), POT-LX1 9.1.0.279(C431E8R2P2), POT-LX1 9.1.0.279(C431E8R4P1)

• Huawei P Smart + 2019: POT-LX1T 9.1.0.265(C432E2R2P1), “POT-LX1T 9.1.0.265(C431E2R2P1),POT-LX1T 9.1.0.265(C431E2R1P13), POT-LX1T 9.1.0.263(C431E1R1P14)

In the Asia Pacific, these countries will receive the update first: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

• Huawei Mate 20: HMA-L29 9.1.0.320(C636E10R1P17), HMA-L29 9.1.0.320(C636E10R2P1), HMA-L29 9.1.0.320(C636E10R3P2)

• Huawei Mate 20 Pro: LYA-L29 9.1.0.320(C636E10R2P1), LYA-L29 9.1.0.320(C636E10R1P17), LYA-L29 9.1.0.320(C636E10R3P2)

• Huawei Mate 20X: EVR-L29 9.1.0.320(C636E3R2P1), EVR-L29 9.1.0.320(C636E3R1P11)

• Huawei Nova 5T: YAL-L21 9.1.0.152(C636E2R1P1)

• Huawei P30 Lite: MAR-L22B 9.1.0.248(C636E4R4P1), MAR-L22B 9.1.0.248(C636E4R2P1), MAR-L22B 9.1.0.241(C301E11R5P1), MAR-L22B 9.1.0.241(C301E11R2P1)

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kuwait, and Jordan (Middle East Africa) will also get the same software update.

• Huawei Mate 20: HMA-L29 9.1.0.320(C185E10R1P16), HMA-L29 9.1.0.320(C185E10R2P1)

• Huawei Mate 20 Pro: LYA-L29 9.1.0.320(C185E10R2P1), LYA-L29 9.1.0.320(C185E10R1P16)

• Huawei Mate 20X: EVR-L29 9.1.0.321(C185E3R3P1), EVR-L29 9.1.0.321(C185E3R2P1)

• Huawei P30 Lite: MAR-L21MEB 9.1.0.248(C185E2R3P1), MAR-L21MEA 9.1.0.248(C185E5R4P1), MAR-L21MEA 9.1.0.248(C185E5R2P1)

• Huawei P Smart 2019: POT-LX1AF 9.1.0.281(C185E8R1P11), POT-LX1AF 9.1.0.281(C185E8R4P1), POT-LX1AF 9.1.0.279(C185E8R1P11), POT-LX1AF 9.1.0.279(C185E8R4P1)

Meanwhile, in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru (Latin America), these updates will also be received:

• Huawei Mate 20: HMA-L09 9.1.0.320(C605E10R1P16), HMA-L29 9.1.0.320(C605E10R1P16)

• Huawei Mate 20 Pro: LYA-L09 9.1.0.322(C605E10R1P16), LYA-L29 9.1.0.320(C605E10R1P16)

• Huawei P30 Lite: MAR-L03A 9.1.0.248(C605E5R1P5), MAR-L23A 9.1.0.248(C605E5R4P2)

• Huawei P Smart 2019: POT-LX3 9.1.0.279(C605E8R1P11), POT-LX3 9.1.0.279(C605E8R2P2), POT-LX3 9.1.0.279(C605E8R1P11)