EMUI 10 update has rolled out late last year and has reached more Huawei phones at the beginning of 2020. It’s about to be overshadowed as EMUI 10.1 is now available. The top Chinese OEM has announced the update schedule for the new version of the UI on the latest Huawei and Honor phones. You see, the company is not allowed to market devices running Android OS–just EMUI. The new version’s roadmap was released a couple of months ago. The list contained Honor and Huawei phones eligible for the update.

This is EMUI 10.1’s global release which means a lot of markets where Huawei phones are still available can still get the update. Of course, the Huawei P40 series is first to receive it followed by other flagships like the Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS, and some Honor phones like the Honor View30 Pro, Honor 20, and Honor View20. The Honor phones are actually getting the equivalent Magic UI 3.1 update.

The special edition Huawei Mate devices like the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G), and Nova phones (nova 5T, nova 7i) are also getting EMUI 10.1. Even the Huawei tablets, Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8 and Huawei MatePad Pro can be updated with the new version.

EMUI 10.1 improves interconnectivity of multiple devices. Huawei MeeTime and Multi-Window are introduced. Multi-Screen Collaboration has been improved for users. The UI has changed for the better with a distributed ecosystem in mind.

An optimized user experience can be expected. It includes a 3D Rendered Always-on Display (AOD) as an improvement to the previous AOD. The newer version can separate digital figures from the background in a multi-layer construct, resulting to a 3D effect.

Some other changes are noticeable in animations. EMUI 10.1 brings three new fingerprint unlock animations designed after the earth, water, and fire elements. Swipe inwards to show a sidebar for Multi-Window function. This feature lets you drag-drop text, files, and images for sharing. This also includes floating notifications that make it easier to respond to chats.

Huawei devs have enhanced the scrolling animation on EMUI 10.0. It’s more natural and smoother now with the Friction Slide. For video calls, you may try the HUAWEI MeeTime as it offers 1080p full HD video calling and better Facial Recognition even in low light. When the connection is poor, the Super Resolution algorithm will work on the low-image. It’s available in major Huawei markets like China, Thailand, Philippines, China, Singapore, Indonesia, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The distributed ecosystem feature allows the phone to connect and use third-party gadgets like maybe an action camera. It can be set as an extension of the phone.

Huawei Share has been improved with faster data transfers between phones and computers. It can also allow transfers between multiple devices (max of 8) including tablets and smart speakers. EMUI offers Multi-Screen Collaboration so Huawei devices can be accessed on one screen for example. This also brings the Cross-Device Photo Gallery for image sharing and access.

Last but not least, the global version of EMUI 10.1 brings Celia to international Huawei phones. The company’s very own voice assistant is like the Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa. It can be accessed just by saying “Hey Celia”. And like the other voice assistants, it can do things for you like send messages, translate speech, or control media playback. At the moment, Celia supports English, Spanish, and French. It will be ready for Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro owners in the UK, Spain, France, South Africa, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia.

Check if EMUI 10.1 is available on your smartphone. Go to Settings> System & Updates> Software Update . You can also check Support (HiCare) App> Quick Services> More> Update.