If you’ve ever gone, “Man, I think I can manage that TV station better than those clowns on ________ (insert TV station here)” whenever a favorite TV show of yours gets cancelled, you will now be able to put that to the test. Well, at least virtually of course. Popular Steam game Empire TV Tycoon is now ready for play on your Android devices, letting you olay at managing and growing a TV empire without actually needing millions/billions of actual dollars.

The game is a combination of strategy and management simulation, where your ultimate goal is of course to create the best TV channel in its digital universe. You get to make programming decisions like what show themes will best attract the most audience (Sci-fi, comedy, drama, etc), the hiring of competent staff to run your programs and your station, and even what advertising you should use to let the public know about your new shows and the station in general.

You will be able to micro-manage all the aspects of your TV station, from the timeslots of the shows, what ads will be played in between, dealing with “real-world” issues that will affect your business, submitting shows for industry awards, etc. You will also be able to acquire the rights to almost a thousand TV shows and movies, most of which are based on actual ones. You will also be able to produce your own content, with six production formats to choose from, like mini-series, direct to TV movies, etc.

You can download Empire TV Tycoon from the Google Play Store for $4.99. There are no more in-app purchases so this is just a one-time purchase that should be worth it, if you like this kind of game.

SOURCE: Gamasutra