A few years back, if you asked anyone whether they can make a full length movie about the smileys that they can see on their devices, they would have probably given you a laughing smiley or the one with the tongue sticking out. But here we are in a world that is actually going to give us one such “treat”. The Emoji Movie has finally released its trailer, and just like the star in this 60-second movie, a lot of people went “meh” or just ignored it.

Most people probably have no expectations at all on a movie that is based on the cute characters/symbols that we often use when chatting with friends or when posting on social media. The trailer itself doesn’t give much away, except that it may feature jokes that may be a hit and miss with its target market. You have the “meh” emoji talking about how “excited” it is to have their first movie coming out soon. Then you have cameos from the ice cream emoji and of course everyone’s favorite, the chocolate emoji. Wait, we mean the poop one of course.

There have been a lot of think pieces on why emojis are important. From “what is the world coming to?” to making emojis politically correct in terms of color and gender, to how we’re already thinking in emojis and not in words. As the movie release draws near, you will probably see more think pieces about the movie, like whether or not we actually needed to have one.

As per the trailer, the movie will open in August 4 next year, and in 3D nonetheless. While we keep our expectations very, very low, the movie might just pull off a surprise like Lego The Movie. But again, low, low expectations are needed.

SOURCE: Emoji Movie