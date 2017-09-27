We’re in the phase of the digital age where people can have conversations even without having to use words. You have GIFs, emojis, stickers, filters, selfies, videos, and various other things you can send each other through messaging apps, without having to type a word. Emogi (that’s not a typo) has now partnered with Gboard to add something else to your arsenal of fun non-verbal expressions: animated stickers. Apparently, animated stickers are 3.6 times more likely to be shared in chats rather than the static ones, or so they say.

Those who use Gboard, or Google’s own keyboard that can be your primary virtual keyboard on your Android device, can install the Emogi app and then share the supposedly thousands of animated stickers in their library. The stickers are updated daily and include emotions, holidays, current events, and also “your favorite entertainers, brands, and cultural moments.” It also integrates emojis and GIFs and also static stickers so you won’t need to constantly switch to other in-keyboard apps. That is, if you find just the right thing you want to send to express yourself.

To be able to enjoy this, download the Emogi for Gboard app from the Google Play Store. Then open up any messaging app or any app that supports stickers and GIFs. Bring up the Gboard virtual keyboard, tap on the smiley face, and the Sticker tab. You can then scroll through the most popular of their stickers or search for specific ones that you need in your conversation.

Emogi also has a Facebook Messenger integration so if you don’t use Gboard for one reason or another, you can still use their animated stickers if you use Messenger a lot anyways.

SOURCE: Emogi