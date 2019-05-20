Only hardcore gamers and fans of Pokemon GO will fully understand the important changes happening within the Pokemon GO world. Earlier this month, we mentioned that the next update would have something to do with evolving Eevee into Glaceon or Leafeon. We weren’t so sure about that but a post on Twitter revealed the upcoming new lure items texts and raid week quests. The new Lure Modules were announced a while ago and now we’re giving you a glimpse of how to get Leafeon or Glaceon at no cost.

Here is an Eevee Name Trick that the remaining Pokemon GO loyalists can try. Please note you can even evolve your favorite Eevee even without any lure module.

These non-legendary Pokemon are the last from Generation 4 so you can say either one is really. These new evolutions for Eevee are ready. Coming from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, they come with special evolution abilities that players can use.

With a new lure module, you can evolve the Pokemon. But even without it, you can still evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon. A Lure Model can be availed within the AR game for 200 coins. You can buy and then easily use while on a PokeStop.

Eevee should easily evolve in real time. Usually, a Glacial Lure Module can evolve Eevee into Glaceon for 200 Coins. For the same amount, the Mossy Lure Module can also be used to change Eevee into Leafeon.

Without a lure module, you can still get Leafeon or Glaceon simply by giving Eevee a new nickname. Rename Eevee to ‘Rea’ to get Glaceon or ‘Linnea’ to Leafon. It’s a neat trick but you can only make the change once. Decide which one do you really want.

The evolution button will change as soon as the special name is given to Eevee. Make sure though you have at least 25 Eevee candy.