While Gmail is still the most popular email service out there, when it comes to email apps, there are a lot of other options out there. They’re bringing some features that may tempt you to switch. Edison Mail is one of those apps and now they’re introducing a brand new version of their Assistant which brings improved tools to help you manage your email clutter. They say that these tools can help you “hone in on what’s most important today and what’s coming next tomorrow.”

The new Assistant is located in the upper right corner of your Edison Mail inbox and it comes with several new and improved tools. The calendar integration includes what lies in your day ahead, events that you need to RSVP to, and event details before they actually happen. Your Assistant will help you easily get rid of unwanted email with its smart unsubscribe suggestions. You will also get reminders when your bills are due.

For those who like traveling, the Assistant will give you reminders before your scheduled trip, the expected weather forecast, and restaurant and hotel recommendations. You can also choose which reminders you want to see by customizing your Assistant by tapping the three dots at the upper right corner of each of the reminders. Aside from the Assistant, you will also get reminders at the bottom of your inbox screen for upcoming flights, package deliveries, etc.

Edison Mail mentioned that 58% of Americans actually check their email first thing when they wake up. The Assistant is meant to make the app even more useful by seeing what’s on your schedule for the day, reminding you of calendar invitations, reminding you of travel details, etc without having to open another app.

You can update your Edison Mail app to check out these new features. If you haven’t tried the app yet, give it a whirl and see if it’s just as good or even better than your current email app.