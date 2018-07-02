The Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, and the Note 8 all feature large screens. Beginning with the old Note Edge, the South Korean tech giant has introduced the idea of an edge display were some elements can be shown and accessed from the edge or curved display. Not all smartphones have such but you can now get the Edge Screen feature for your phone as long as it runs on Android. This is not an official update by the company but an XDA developer managed to incorporate the feature into any Android phone as a standalone app.

Most of you may be familiar with the edge screen but for those who don’t have an idea, it’s a feature that allows you to swipe from the edges of a phone to quickly access and launch your favorite apps, contacts, and other functions. Those Apps edge and People edge features are useful but they can be accessed more conveniently from the Edge. Even if there is no curved display, the feature can be used. With this thought, we know the same feature can be enabled on other Android devices.

An Edge Screen app was made available on the Play Store. It offers Edge panels and adds them to any Android device. It’s not limited to work on Samsung smartphones only. Feel free to enjoy the Apps edge, People edge, Quick Tool edge, Softkey edge, Calendar edge, File explorer edge, and the Screenshot edge.

Download Edge Screen from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA Developers