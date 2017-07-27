When you’re going camping or doing any outdoor activity that requires light, music, and even charging capabilities, you’d probably prefer to have that in just one package (to avoid carrying different devices that’s why). A new lantern that has been unveiled by ECOXGEAR called EcoLantern is probably that thing you’re looking for. Not only can you use it to light up your campsite or to add ambient to your backyard, but you can also charge your devices on it, play music through it, and even use Google Assistant to get it to do stuff on your connected device.

For its initial purpose, the lantern can blast up to 400 lumens of light and even has different modes like bi-directional, multi-color, dimming, emergency flashing, etc. It is 10-inches tall and even has IP67 certification so it’s water proof and can even be submerged for a few minutes. It can also function as a speaker, either through Bluetooth connection or through the standard AUX input. It has 5 watts speaker and a passive subwoofer plus an internal acoustic cone to send out the sound in all directions.

You can also put the two lanterns together so you can get wireless stereo sound for your party or camping trip. Plus, you can also enable Google Assistant through the speaker to get your smartphone to do your commands (well the supported ones of course) hands-free. It has a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery and USB Fast Change Port so you can juice up your smartphone, tablet, other devices, as long as the lantern still has juice.

The ECOXGEAR EcoLantern will be available for purchase by August (no exact date yet) but you can only buy it online through ECOXGEAR and Amazon. It will cost $130 so it’s not that expensive and you can even get two for the aforementioned wireless stereo sound.

VIA: SlashGear