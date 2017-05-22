We all thought the Echo Look was actually a joke or a spoof product, but Amazon quickly reassured us that it’s an actual new member of their Echo family. The hands-free camera takes a picture of you and your outfit in case you need to document it for one reason or another. And now the companion app to the device is available at the Google Play Store to help you set up and keep track of how you’re using it.

First of all, the Echo Look app will help you set-up your Echo Look device (sold separately of course) and lets you connect it to your WiFi at home (or at work or the store or wherever you’re setting it up). Then when you start taking the photos and videos, they are automatically saved in the cloud and can then be accessed from the app itself. You will also be able to check your Style Check results on the app, which uses machine learning algorithms and also fashion specialists’ options to help you decide on what to wear.

In case you still have no idea what the Echo Look device is, it will basically take your full length photos and even short videos with just the command of your voice through Alexa. It uses built-in LED lighting, a depth-sensing camera, and a vision-based background blur so your picture is already sharing-ready. And of course anything that can do from the Echo or Echo Dot, it can also do here, like set alarms, read your news out loud to you, check the weather and traffic updates, etc.

You can download the Echo Look companion app from the Google Play Store for free. But of course you need an Echo Look device to use this and that will cost you $199.99 through the Amazon store.