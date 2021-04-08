Not everyone may be aware of this but the world of trading cards is still a pretty lucrative and popular market. In fact, last year, nearly 45 million trading cards were sold on eBay alone. And if you have some cards that you want to put up for sale, it will now be easier for you to upload and post what you’re selling on eBay. Their mobile app will soon have a feature that lets you scan the cards so the selling process will be faster and more convenient.

How the new selling tool will work is pretty simple. If you haven’t yet downloaded the eBay mobile app, then that’s your first step of course. To start your listing, search for the game name in the search bar and then select the “Tap to search with your camera” option. Your camera will open and you need to point it at the card and hold it steadily as it scans the image. You’ll get a list of possible matches with details like game name, card title, card set, card number, rarity, card type, power, etc.

Based on the choices, you need to choose the correct card or at least the closest one to it so your listing will be populated with the details. You will have to add your own photos of the card, what’s the condition, the price, and shipping details so your listing will be completed and finalized. While there are details you have to input, the automatic identification process of this feature should make it faster and easier to upload your trading cards for sale.

Since trading cards are pretty big on eBay, they have also made some improvements to the purchasing process. Sellers will no longer have to offer returns in order to qualify for Top Rated Plus. This is the program that gives sellers a 10% discount, badging, and eBay protections. You can also now ship raw trading cards that are $20 and below using the eBay Standard Envelope for less than $1.

eBay is also reviewing their buyer protection policy for both buyers and sellers. At launch in late April, this new selling tool will support Magic the Gathering cars and later on add Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh. They’ll be adding sports trading cards and other collectible game cards later this year.