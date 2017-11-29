It’s both good and bad news for online shoppers that finding what to buy and actually buying online gets easier and easier every day. If you’re a huge eBay shopper and you’re using Google Assistant as your default digital friend, you can now use the two together. You can have a personalized shopping experience as you can ask it to help you find the perfect gift for a loved one. If you have Google Home, you can also seamlessly transfer your search from your smart speaker to your smartphone.

With the use of Artificial Intelligence, shopping online is easier as you can tell Google Assistant what is it you’re looking for and it can comb through eBay’s inventory to find you the perfect gift. You can say something like “Ask eBay to find me a GoPro Hero 6” and it will come back to you with how many options they were able to find on the site. It can ask you more questions so as to narrow down your options until you find the one you want to buy. It also can give you the lowest price it was able to find for the item.

If you’re using your Google Home to talk to your Google Assistant, it will ask you if it can send the info to your phone, in case you want to browse through the options and then complete your purchase. Based on their sample, the transition looks pretty seamless and easy to understand, so good luck if you’re trying to save up for your online purchases.

You can also use Google Assistant to see how much something you own would cost if you sold it on eBay. Since you’re buying stuff, might as well sell some stuff you don’t need. Oh the joys of consumerism eh?

SOURCE: ebay