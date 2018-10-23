If you have some old (although not so old) smartphones lying around and you’re too busy to actually sell it yourself, eBay has a solution for you. Not only will you be able to get what they claim is a better deal anyone else, you can even sell it instantly without having to do any heavy lifting. The only catch of course is that you won’t get actual cash but rather you’ll be selling it for eBay vouchers, but if you use the e-commerce site regularly anyway, that should be good enough for you.

The program is called Instant Selling and it seems to deliver on the promise of its name. They created this because of a study that they commissioned showing that 40% of Americans have two or more unused phones lying around but for some reason or another, they haven’t sold it. That means that if you’re one of those, you have potentially hundreds of dollars just lying around and so eBay wants you to be able to get rid of them “instantly”.

If you’re ready to let go of them, just go to eBay.com/s/phone and then enter the information that they ask about your device. It will then determine if it’s still eligible for Instant Selling. They didn’t really specify what constitutes eligibility, but we guess you’ll find out once you input the information. You will then be asked to add images of the phone you’re selling and then click the List button and accept terms.

You will then immediately receive the equivalent amount of vouchers which you can then use to purchase anything on eBay. You can either get a new device or anything that’s on your wishlist that you haven’t had the extra cash to spend on. You will also have to ship your phone of course using a dedicated eBay shipping label that you’ll have to print by yourself.

If you’re wondering how much they valuate phones, they have a table but it’s only for newer devices. For example, the Samsung S9 can be sold up to $406 while the iPhone X is up to $639. They say that they are able to give up tp 40% higher than average trade-in values.

SOURCE: eBay