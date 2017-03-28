In anticipation of the expected spring cleaning season for a lot of people (well in countries where spring is almost there), eBay wants to make it easier for sellers to upload their stuff on the selling network, even if they’re only on mobile and not on a desktop. The latest update to their mobile app will hopefully do just that as it includes enhanced cataloguing capabilities and a more efficient listing flow. The update has started rolling out for Android users so if you’re thinking of doing some selling, now is the time to do so.

Selling both new and especially second-hand items on eBay is one of the ways you can make a quick buck on the side, since almost always, someone is probably looking for one of the things you want to sell (hey, even hair actually sells!). One of the ways they’re making it easier for you to sell is by having an enhanced catalogue system. When you search for the item you’re selling it will auto-flow product specifications includes title, stock image, pricing and shipping options. Adjustments can still be made, including description and adding more photos.

The app also has a new layout that comes with a more efficient listing flow. All the details of your listing will be in one page, easier to find and easier to read which of course will lead to an easier way to list and sell items. The whole point of this update is to actually make life easier for uploading and listing so that you can concentrate on the slightly harder part of promoting and making the sale.

The update to the eBay Android app has started rolling out. You can check it out on its Google Play page or if you haven’t started selling yet but already you have a lot that needs to be sold, go and download it and try it out.

SOURCE: eBay