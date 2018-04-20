Ebay recently added augmented reality technology to determine packaging and shipping costs. The mobile app needs some update and the shopping site released another round that will help sellers to list their items for sale faster than ever. Some processes have been improved or eliminated so you can finalize the items in less time. Unlike before, the eBay app makes selling easier. The idea now is that scanning a barcode will be enough. No need to type a long description because information will be ready.

Ebay will work on structured data and technology developments that are expected to help sellers market and actually sell. Those listings will turn into real sales as cataloging is improved. Buyers then will be able to search and see the best deals online.

To review, eBay mobile app allows sellers to post their items in the catalog. There are about 13.4 million items added every week. Some of them are old listings but about 81% are new. There are now 170M active buyers after 391 million downloads. Ebay has always been “dedicated to delivering a seamless and efficient selling experience” for all.

The company’s VP of Consumer Selling Product & Engineering Kelly Vincent has this to day: “This latest update continues to leverage eBay’s structured data, which helps catalogue the 1.1+ billion items on the platform, to instantaneously populate product details, pricing and shipping information in the listing flow. Not only does the catalogue facilitate a superior listing experience, it enables buyers to easily find the great deals offered by our sellers.”

