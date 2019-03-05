If you want to work as an IT pro, you’ll need expert training as well as the opportunity to earn valuable, industry recognized credentials. That doesn’t mean, however, that you’ll have to put your life on hold and head back to school. On the contrary, you can get the education you require — and from the comfort of your own home — with The Ultimate IT Certification Training Bundle, offered to readers of Android Community for just $39, a savings of over 90% off the regular price.

This package, which is normally valued at $3289, offers lifetime access to eleven courses that cover a wide range of IT subjects. By completion, students will have learned general computer science skills, cloud computing essentials, how to design and create a network, and much more. They can then use that training to earn several important certifications from industry respected sources like CompTIA, Cisco, and Microsoft. This package is the full meal deal and, at this price, it’s like they’re giving it away.

With the Ultimate IT Certification Training Bundle, you’ll quickly master everything you need to become a valuable IT warrior for only $39, here at Android Community Deals.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.