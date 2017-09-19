If you’re using a free antivirus software called DU Antivirus Security, you might want to check if you want to continue using it. It has been found that an earlier version of the app collected info from your phone and sent it out to a private server, apparently using the info for commercial purposes without your permission.

Check Point, a mobile security outfit, has reported to Google on August 21, 2017 that DU Antivirus Security was an app that used users’ information illegally. It was removed from the Play Store on August 24, before the company behind it uploaded a new app without the harmful code on August 28.

Essentially, what the app did was to collect information from a user’s phone, and sends it to an outside server (called “ caller.work ”) which is not registered to DU apps. The customer information is later used by another app offered by the DU group, called “Caller ID & Call Block – DU Caller,” which provides users with information about incoming phone calls. The problem here is that the DU Antivirus Security app collected the personal information of its users without permission and used that private information for commercial purposes.

The DU apps are part of the Baidu group, and the outside server that the app was using was found to be registered under a Baidu employee. If you’re looking for smartphone antivirus protection, it looks like you would be better off using another app than this on.

SOURCE: Check Point